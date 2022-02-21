Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.3% in the second quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 405.4% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period.

VTI traded down $1.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $219.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,007,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,306,068. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $194.11 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.48.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

