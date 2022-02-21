VAULT 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $39.00 (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One VAULT coin can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00003218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VAULT has a total market cap of $630,675.20 and $39.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VAULT has traded down 37.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00043535 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,514.16 or 0.06849147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,701.14 or 0.99982355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00046780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00049942 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 533,904 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

