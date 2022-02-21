Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.20% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter worth $7,988,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter worth $7,558,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter worth $6,937,000. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 716.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 662,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 581,288 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter worth $4,108,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

MBAC opened at $9.71 on Monday. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.89.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

