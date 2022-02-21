Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 573.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,095 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $11,353,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.8% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 804,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,095 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 142.6% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 64,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 38,084 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.8% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,022,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACIW opened at $33.06 on Monday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $42.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.49.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

