Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 430.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 19,053 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,802,000 after purchasing an additional 677,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,310,000 after buying an additional 322,870 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $13,134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 681.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 153,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 97.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 278,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,908,000 after purchasing an additional 137,712 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $59.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $44.84 and a one year high of $65.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.98.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 45.84%.

In related news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $247,671.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,042. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

