Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 1.5% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 8.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 6,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Grid alerts:

NGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $873.00.

NYSE:NGG opened at $73.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $55.89 and a 1 year high of $75.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.50.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.