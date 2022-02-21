Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 36,038 Shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,038 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 1.19% of EJF Acquisition worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EJFA. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

EJFA opened at $9.91 on Monday. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

