Vertcoin (VTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $44,960.00

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 21st. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $17.94 million and approximately $44,960.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000749 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Zcoin (XZC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 63,536,810 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

