Vestcor Inc Decreases Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Vestcor Inc trimmed its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,594 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,308,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 187.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,146,000 after acquiring an additional 983,528 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,657,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 840,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,828,000 after acquiring an additional 425,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,375,954,000 after acquiring an additional 397,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

NYSE:FRC opened at $168.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.10. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $162.10 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.14.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.