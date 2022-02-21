Vestcor Inc Has $634,000 Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Vestcor Inc lowered its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $2,444,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total value of $899,841.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,698 shares of company stock valued at $26,197,254 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.22.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $457.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 90.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.51 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.41.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 47.43%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

