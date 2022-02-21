Vestcor Inc Has $705,000 Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Vestcor Inc trimmed its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Match Group were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Match Group by 518.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Match Group by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 322.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Match Group by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTCH opened at $107.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.75. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.15 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 125.07, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush cut their price target on Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.79.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

