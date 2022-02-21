Vestcor Inc Sells 39,506 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Vestcor Inc reduced its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 90.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,506 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Allstate by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 117,603.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 36,457 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $125.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.04 and a 200 day moving average of $123.50. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $102.57 and a one year high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.21.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

