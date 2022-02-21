Vestcor Inc Sells 544 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Vestcor Inc cut its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 174,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Aptiv by 19.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2,146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 921,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,629 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $141.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.38, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $127.63 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.77 and its 200 day moving average is $158.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

