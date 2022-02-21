Viacoin (VIA) Price Hits $0.0814 on Major Exchanges

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0814 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $5,529.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.90 or 0.00287540 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015553 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000969 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000610 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

