Victoria (LON:VCP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $751.20

Shares of Victoria plc (LON:VCP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 751.20 ($10.17) and last traded at GBX 751.20 ($10.17), with a volume of 11590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 780 ($10.55).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VCP. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.56) target price on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.56) price objective on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($17.32) price objective on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £884.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,077.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,058.79.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

