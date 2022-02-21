Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,387 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Visteon were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 64.0% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon during the third quarter worth $119,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visteon by 20.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Visteon by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $120.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.45. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $91.59 and a 1 year high of $136.58.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

