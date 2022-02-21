Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 39,833 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,834,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,016,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,570,474,000 after purchasing an additional 37,334 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,052,000 after acquiring an additional 88,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,010,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,845 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,373,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,038,000 after acquiring an additional 54,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 21.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,514,000 after acquiring an additional 237,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.77.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $343.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $229.14 and a 52-week high of $377.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.13.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

