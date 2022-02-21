Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,559 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Altice USA worth $13,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Altice USA by 284.7% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,862,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258,965 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 23.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,765,000 after buying an additional 2,713,058 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 14.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 19,363,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,203,000 after buying an additional 2,498,170 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter worth approximately $48,451,000. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in Altice USA by 62.9% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,326,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,943 shares during the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

ATUS stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 79.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

