Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 18,002 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 508,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,002 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Sterling Bancorp worth $12,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,218,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,832,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

STL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $76,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,771 shares of company stock valued at $280,038 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $26.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.53. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.70 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 38.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

