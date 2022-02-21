Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $12.23 Million Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 286,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,232,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Qualtrics International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

In related news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 305,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $9,871,740.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 999,451 shares of company stock valued at $31,460,239 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE XM opened at $28.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. Qualtrics International Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion and a PE ratio of -14.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average is $38.17.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

XM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Qualtrics International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.05.

Qualtrics International Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.