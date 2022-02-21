Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNNVF. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

VNNVF stock opened at $52.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.59. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $72.97.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

