Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 38.7% during the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 341,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after acquiring an additional 95,370 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 56.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,448,000 after acquiring an additional 369,212 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the third quarter valued at $7,731,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 39.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,085,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,480,000 after acquiring an additional 304,855 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 43.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $24.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNT shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vontier has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

