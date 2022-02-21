Voya Investment Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,989 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 608.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $354,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,803,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285 in the last three months. 8.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $54.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 5.15. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.79 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average of $62.33.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.21%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

