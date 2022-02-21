Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 892 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,165 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SM. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 125,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,817,000 after buying an additional 356,505 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,137,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SM Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,737,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,211,000 after buying an additional 312,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 1,265.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 136,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 126,637 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SM opened at $34.25 on Monday. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 5.74.

SM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

