Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,243 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 1,041.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in NCR in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in NCR by 11,541.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $42.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.