Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 191 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 562.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,655,000 after acquiring an additional 459,131 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,597,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,205,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total value of $212,619.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ambarella from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.20.

AMBA stock opened at $134.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.35 and a beta of 1.30. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $227.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.19.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

