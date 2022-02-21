Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 435,808 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 88.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435,808 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PROG worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in PROG by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,048,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,060,000 after buying an additional 80,244 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PROG by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,045,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PROG by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,372,000 after purchasing an additional 226,437 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PROG by 4,665.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,451,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in PROG by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,249,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,154,000 after purchasing an additional 185,576 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $36.02 on Monday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.77 and a twelve month high of $56.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRG. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens lowered PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PROG has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

