vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VTVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of vTv Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

Shares of VTVT opened at $0.85 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of -1.75.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman sold 87,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 1,575.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 34,562 shares in the last quarter. 5.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

