VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will announce $4.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.40 million. VYNE Therapeutics posted sales of $4.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $16.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.30 million to $17.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.80 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VYNE Therapeutics.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of VYNE stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 73,642 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 175,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 66,959 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31,033 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, DSC Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 2,551,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.