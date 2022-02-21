W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $23.500-$25.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $23.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.10 billion-$14.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.93 billion.

GWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $539.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $497.36.

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $473.93. 238,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,974. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $496.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $369.26 and a fifty-two week high of $527.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.66%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

