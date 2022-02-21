Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,357 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after buying an additional 2,658,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,851,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,226,227,000 after buying an additional 1,762,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,419,678,000 after buying an additional 1,525,198 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.52.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $137.99 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.