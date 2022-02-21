Warburg Research Analysts Give SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) a €18.00 Price Target

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) has been assigned a €18.00 ($20.45) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($23.75) price objective on SAF-Holland in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on SAF-Holland in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on SAF-Holland in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on SAF-Holland in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €18.15 ($20.63).

Shares of SFQ opened at €11.16 ($12.68) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $506.66 million and a PE ratio of 11.83. SAF-Holland has a 1-year low of €10.46 ($11.89) and a 1-year high of €14.49 ($16.47). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.95.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

