Warrior Met Coal (HCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $31.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -72.70 and a beta of 1.06. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCC shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

