Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.
Shares of NYSE WRE traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 167.57 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11.
Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.