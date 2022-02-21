Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE WRE traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 167.57 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

