Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.00 Million

Brokerages expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to announce $54.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.50 million to $54.50 million. Washington Trust Bancorp reported sales of $58.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $223.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $220.80 million to $225.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $236.30 million, with estimates ranging from $233.40 million to $239.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 14.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WASH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

WASH stock opened at $55.96 on Monday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $45.94 and a 52 week high of $60.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.20%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $120,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5,611.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,332,000 after acquiring an additional 561,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,302,000 after acquiring an additional 56,936 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,819,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 40.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after buying an additional 28,015 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 15.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 20,385 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

