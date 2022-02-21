WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.290-$4.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.WEC Energy Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.680-$1.700 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.22.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

NYSE WEC traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $90.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.06 and its 200-day moving average is $93.00.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 69.95%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.