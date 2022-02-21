Wedbush Cuts BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $33.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BJRI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.46.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $795.13 million, a PE ratio of -43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 13,708 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 13,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,173,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.