Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for UniCredit (UCG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for UniCredit (BIT: UCG):

2/21/2022 – UniCredit was given a new €18.00 ($20.35) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/15/2022 – UniCredit was given a new €19.50 ($22.05) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/14/2022 – UniCredit was given a new €20.50 ($23.18) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/14/2022 – UniCredit was given a new €17.00 ($19.22) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/1/2022 – UniCredit was given a new €17.00 ($19.22) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/31/2022 – UniCredit was given a new €15.10 ($17.07) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/31/2022 – UniCredit was given a new €20.50 ($23.18) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/28/2022 – UniCredit was given a new €17.00 ($19.22) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/28/2022 – UniCredit was given a new €19.00 ($21.48) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/28/2022 – UniCredit was given a new €21.75 ($24.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/26/2022 – UniCredit was given a new €17.00 ($19.22) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/21/2022 – UniCredit was given a new €15.00 ($16.96) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/21/2022 – UniCredit was given a new €21.75 ($24.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/20/2022 – UniCredit was given a new €15.10 ($17.07) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/11/2022 – UniCredit was given a new €17.00 ($19.22) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/11/2022 – UniCredit was given a new €19.50 ($22.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

UniCredit S.p.A. has a 1-year low of €12.82 ($14.50) and a 1-year high of €18.38 ($20.78).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

