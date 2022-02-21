Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vontier (VNT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vontier (NYSE: VNT) recently:

2/18/2022 – Vontier had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Vontier had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Vontier was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

2/18/2022 – Vontier had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $34.00.

1/18/2022 – Vontier was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

1/7/2022 – Vontier was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Shares of VNT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.48. 4,722,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,068. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.08. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.53 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 3.2% during the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 235,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,021,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 47.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the third quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 15.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

