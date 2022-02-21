Wellington Management Group LLP Has $203.27 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,429,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,426 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.64% of HP worth $203,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in HP by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in HP by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

In other HP news, Director Subra Suresh sold 10,939 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $373,238.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $329,312.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 162,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,985 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $36.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.75. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

