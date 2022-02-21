Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,995,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,273,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.58% of Roblox as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBLX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Roblox news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $874,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $133,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,887 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,637.

A number of research firms have commented on RBLX. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $133.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.69.

RBLX stock opened at $49.72 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.03.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

