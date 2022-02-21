Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company.

WELL stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,612,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.29. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $67.41 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 234.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Welltower by 55.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

