Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

WAB stock opened at $96.86 on Monday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $99.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total transaction of $476,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John A. Olin bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $1,008,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth $228,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars, supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services, overhauls locomotives, and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

