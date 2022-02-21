William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,639 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $236,926.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $296,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,602. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Dropbox by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Dropbox by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dropbox by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 51.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

