Wownero Price Down 30.7% Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 30.7% against the dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for $0.0945 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and $15,331.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001947 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00043621 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

About Wownero

WOW is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

