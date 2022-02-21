Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WH. StockNews.com cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $87.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.64 and a 200-day moving average of $80.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $93.72.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WH. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.