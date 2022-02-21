Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Xiaomi stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. Xiaomi has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67.

Get Xiaomi alerts:

Xiaomi Company Profile

Xiaomi Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of smartphone, hardware and software products. Its business covers power bank, audio, camera and lifestyle. Xiaomi doing business through three business segments-Hardware, E-commerce & New Retail and Internet services. Its products include power bank pro, headphones, in-ear headphones pro, bluetooth headset basic with dock, bluetooth speaker, sphere camera, home security camera, action camera, robot builder, electric scooter, bedside lamp, and body composition scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xiaomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiaomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.