Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Xiaomi stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. Xiaomi has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67.
Xiaomi Company Profile
