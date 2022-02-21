XLMedia (LON:XLM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

XLMedia (LON:XLM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 76 ($1.03) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 123.53% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of XLM opened at GBX 34 ($0.46) on Friday. XLMedia has a 52-week low of GBX 27.50 ($0.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 70 ($0.95). The company has a market capitalization of £89.28 million and a PE ratio of 113.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 37.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 45.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.
About XLMedia
Recommended Stories
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for XLMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XLMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.