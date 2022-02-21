XLMedia (LON:XLM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

XLMedia (LON:XLM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 76 ($1.03) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 123.53% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of XLM opened at GBX 34 ($0.46) on Friday. XLMedia has a 52-week low of GBX 27.50 ($0.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 70 ($0.95). The company has a market capitalization of £89.28 million and a PE ratio of 113.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 37.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 45.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Get XLMedia alerts:

About XLMedia

XLMedia PLC, a digital performance publisher, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns approximately 100 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XLMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XLMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.