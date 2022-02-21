Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $77.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Xylem’s earnings and sales surpassed respective estimates by 1.61% and 2.29% in fourth-quarter 2021. The company has been witnessing supply-chain woes (especially related to shortages of chips), which are expected to continue affecting results in 2022, mainly in the first half. Cost inflation is also likely to be worrisome. For 2022, the company anticipates adjusted earnings per share to be $2.35-$2.70, reflecting changes of (6%)-8% from the previous year. High debt levels might increase its financial obligations and hurt profitability. Foreign exchange headwinds might also affect its performance in the quarters ahead. In the past three months, Xylem’s shares have underperformed the industry. However, the company is poised to benefit from its solid product offerings, focus on innovation and a diversified business structure.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

Shares of XYL traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.66. 1,361,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. Xylem has a 12-month low of $87.44 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.45.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

