XYO (XYO) Price Tops $0.0182

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. XYO has a total market capitalization of $233.94 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One XYO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00036682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00107895 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO (XYO) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official website for XYO is xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars.

